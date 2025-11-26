Call The Fandys! Favorite Contestants From This Season of "Dancing With The Stars" Joining Live Tour

Viewers of last night's Dancing With The Stars season finale were treated to some information about the upcoming Dancing With The Stars Live tour, and what fan favorite contestants from this season will be joining our pros.

What’s Happening:

Last night marked the season finale of this record-breaking season of the hit ABC competition series, Dancing With The Stars.

While everyone was engrossed in the competition, show hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough took a moment to share some information about the 2026 tour of Dancing With The Stars Live.

Throughout the tour, our troop of performing pros will also be joined by special guests from this season’s cast of competitors, while three of the fan-favorites will also serve as guest co-hosts throughout the tour.

Each night of the tour will feature one of three special guest co-hosts - actress Elaine Hendrix, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, or comedian Andy Richter.

Select nights will also feature special guests - social media’s Dylan Efron or Alix Earle, Olympian Jordan Chiles, or conservationist (spoiler alert:) and new mirrorball champion, Robert Irwin.

On the dates where Irwin is featured, the cast will also be joined by special guest pro Witney Carson.

The Pros featured as the cast of the tour include: Emma Slater Val Chmerkovskiy Britt Stewart Alan Bersten Brandon Armstrong Jenna Johnson Daniella Karagach Pasha Pashkov Ezra Sosa Hailey Bills



Each date was featured on the tour’s social media handles, showcasing who will be the guest co-host, and what special guests (if any) will be joining. Any date that features Robert Irwin will also feature Witney Carson.

You can get more information and get your tickets over at the official Dancing With The Stars Live webpage.

You can also check out each of these performers in the opening number from last night’s finale episode, which you can watch below.







