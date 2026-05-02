"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci Honored with Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
And Meryl was there too!
Hours before their new movie together arrives in theaters everywhere, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci were honored together with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special joint ceremony.
What's Happening:
- Actors Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci were honored on Thursday with one of the most recognizable symbols in all of Hollywood - stars on the landmark Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- They received the 2,841st and 2,842nd stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which can be found on the south side of the street at 6930 Hollywood Boulevard - or for easier access - directly across the street from the TCL Chinese Theatre and up the street from the historic El Capitan Theatre.
- This is also where the special ceremony took place, emceed by Ellen K, and featuring guest speakers Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Meryl Streep.
- The two were honored in a double ceremony, which is rare but not entirely unheard of. Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer shared "Emily and Stanley have each built amazing careers on their own, but there is a special bond that they have as stars of both Devil Wears Prada films. Celebrating them together on the Walk of Fame will be a moment that reflects both their individual achievements and the genuine connection they share."
- Academy Award nominee and recipient of SAG, Golden Globe, and BAFTA awards, Emily Blunt captivates audiences with transformative performances that have established her as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents.
- Stanley Tucci is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his versatility as an actor, writer, director, and producer. He has appeared in over 100 films, countless television shows, and more than a dozen plays on and off Broadway.
- You can check out the full ceremony in the replay below.
What Timing!
- Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are two of the four big stars who have returned for the highly-anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which arrived in theaters everywhere literally hours after their star ceremony.
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and the aformentioned Blunt and Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now in theaters everywhere, and you can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film in his review.
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