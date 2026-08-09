"GMA" Guest List: Travis Barker, Pepe Martí, and More to Appear Week of August 10th

Plus, Mark Ballas, Jake Dennis, Isaac Rochell, Chef Caroline Chambers, Sublime, Jason Goldstein, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 10-15. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 10-15:

Monday, August 10 Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 11 Formula E racing drivers Pepe Martí and Jake Dennis Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 12 Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro) Chef Anthony Vitolo Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 13 Travis Barker discusses Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear with Chris Connelly Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 14 GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Sublime GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – New York Jets Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, August 15 Isaac Rochell (Former NFL player) Jason Goldstein (Food blogger) ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



