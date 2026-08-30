"GMA" Guest List: Serena Williams, MrBeast, and More to Appear Week of August 31st

Plus, "Dancing with the Stars" Season 35 reveals, the casts of "Chad Powers" and "The Drop," Whitney Leavitt, James Patterson, Katherine Dundell, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for August 31- September 5. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 31- September 5:

Monday, August 31 Serena Williams sits down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews Katherine Rundell (The Neverfear) GMA September Book Club pick author Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 1 Dancing with the Stars season 35 judges and hosts reveal Jim Curtis (The Book of Possibility) Barbara “Babs” Costello (Homemaking with Babs: Tips and Tricks for Making a House a Home) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 2 Dancing with the Stars season 35 cast reveal

Thursday, September 3 Glen Powell and Steve Zahn (Chad Powers) MrBeast and James Patterson (The Most Dangerous Games) Gail Bean and Asante Blackk (The Drop: A Snowfall Saga) Chef Carla Lalli (Food is a Feeling: Recipes & Stories, with Love) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 4 Whitney Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Carolina Panthers Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, September 5 ABC Secret Savings September special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



