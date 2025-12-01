"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and More to Appear Week of December 1st

The show also welcomes George Clooney, Bluey and Bingo, Ryan Coogler, Jessie J, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 1-6. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 1-6:

Monday, December 1 Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly) Ryan Coogler (Sinners) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Alexandria Stapleton (Sean Combs: The Reckoning) talk with Robin Roberts Lauren Sánchez Bezos (Bezos Day One Fund) Performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders GMA Can’t Miss This: Cyber Monday Deals with Lori Bergamotto Deals and Steals: Cyber Monday Free Shipping Blowout with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 2 George Clooney (Jay Kelly) chats with Michael Strahan Bluey and Bingo (Bluey) Holiday Prep! with Tieghan Gerard (Half Baked Harvest) Stephanie Pugliese (President and CEO of Duluth Holdings) and Lori Bergamotto (Holiday Gift Guides for the whole family) Deals & Steals: Giving Tuesday with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, December 3 Patrick Wilson (Jay Kelly); Robin Arzon (Peloton instructor), Candace Washington (licensed psychotherapist), and Dr. Tara Narula (How to combat the Winter Blues) Cookie Party with Samantha Seneviratne, Dan Pelosi, and Casey Elsass Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 4 Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and James Cameron (Avatar: Fire and Ash) Emily Mortimer (Jay Kelly) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Ragtime 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Alabama Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 5 Jessie J (New album; gives a health update) Central Perk with Chef Tom Colicchio Christy Carlson Romano (Holiday Candle Gifts) Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson Ginger Zee steps into the world of Avatar with James Cameron, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver

Saturday, December 6 Performance by Straight No Chaser Hilary Sheinbaum (Founder of GoingDry.co) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss



