"GMA" Guest List: Zoe Saldaña, Cast of "Emily In Paris" and More to Appear Week of December 8th

The show also welcomes Sigourney Weaver, Ryan Seacrest, Laura Dern, Taelor and Sydni Scott, Marissa Kashino, and others

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for December 8-13. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 8-13:

Monday, December 8 Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: Fire and Ash) Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) Shop this Set with Lori Bergamotto Deals and Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, December 9 Laura Dern (Is This Thing On?) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Darren Star (Emily in Paris) Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson Can’t Miss This: Holiday Gift Guide with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, December 10 Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) Amanda Seyfried and Lewis Pullman (The Testament of Ann Lee) Taelor and Sydni Scott discuss Stuart Scott’s legacy Ryan Seacrest discusses the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital with Victor Oquendo Holiday Gift Guide with Sephora Beauty director Melinda Solares Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 11 Zoe Saldaña (Avatar: Fire and Ash) Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) Rich Eisen 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Maine Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 12 Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery (Emily in Paris) Lori’s Trend Lab: Holiday Hosting with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson

Saturday, December 13 GMA December Book Club pick author Marisa Kashino (Best Offer Wins) Deals & Steals: Holiday Gifting with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.