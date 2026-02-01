"GMA" Guest List: Miss Piggy, Usher and Big Sean, and More to Appear Week of February 2nd

Plus, Susan Lucci, Benson Boone, the Bella twins, Rob Gronkowski, Dave Coulier, the Winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and more join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for February 2-7. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 2-7:

Monday, February 2 Usher and Big Sean discuss investment for Detroit youth Benson Boone chats with Lori Bergamotto Super Bowl LX preview with Becky Worley Will Reeve goes backstage at the GRAMMY®s February Book Club pick reveal Deals & Steals

Tuesday, February 3 Susan Lucci (La Lucci) Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Retired WWE superstars) Becky Worley and a kid correspondent go to Super Bowl LX opening night Deals & Steals

Wednesday, February 4 Miss Piggy discusses The Muppet Show with Janai Norman Rob Gronkowski talks Super Bowl LX Dave Coulier gives a health update World Cancer Day with Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert) Winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Deals & Steals

Thursday, February 5 Drew Brees Christopher “Kid” Reid gives a health update 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wisconsin Deals & Steals

Friday, February 6 Taste of the NFL with Chef Carla Hall Super Bowl LX halftime show preview with Will Reeve Music at Super Bowl LX with singers Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile with Becky Worley The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, February 7 Super Bowl snacks with Jamila Robinson (Editor-in-chief Bon Appétit; Epicurious) ABC Secret Savings February special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.