"GMA" Guest List: Will Ferrell, Jon Bernthal, and More to Appear Week of July 13-18
Plus, Anya Taylor-Joy, Stephen Curry, Brandy, Rita Ora, Eli Manning, Tom Hiddleston, and the casts of "Ride or Die" and "The Hawk" join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 13-18. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 13-18:
- Monday, July 13
- Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer (Ride or Die)
- Molly Shannon (The Hawk)
- Daniel Silva (Ransom)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, July 14
- Tom Hiddleston (Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston)
- Jimmy Tatro (The Hawk)
- Eli Manning and Izell Reese
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 15
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Lucky)
- Stephen Curry
- Fortune Feimster (The Hawk)
- Chef Rocco DiSpirito
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 16
- Will Ferrell (The Hawk)
- Brandy and Rita Ora discuss Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with Kelley L. Carter
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Arizona Cardinals
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 17
- Jon Bernthal (Spider-Man: Brand New Day)
- Luke Wilson (The Hawk)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, July 18
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.