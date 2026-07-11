"GMA" Guest List: Will Ferrell, Jon Bernthal, and More to Appear Week of July 13-18

Plus, Anya Taylor-Joy, Stephen Curry, Brandy, Rita Ora, Eli Manning, Tom Hiddleston, and the casts of "Ride or Die" and "The Hawk" join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 13-18. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 13-18:

  • Monday, July 13
    • Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer (Ride or Die)
    • Molly Shannon (The Hawk)
    • Daniel Silva (Ransom)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, July 14
  • Wednesday, July 15
    • Anya Taylor-Joy (Lucky)
    • Stephen Curry
    • Fortune Feimster (The Hawk)
    • Chef Rocco DiSpirito
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 16
    • Will Ferrell (The Hawk)
    • Brandy and Rita Ora discuss Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with Kelley L. Carter
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Arizona Cardinals
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 17
  • Saturday, July 18
    • ABC Secret Savings
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.