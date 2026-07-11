"GMA" Guest List: Will Ferrell, Jon Bernthal, and More to Appear Week of July 13-18

Plus, Anya Taylor-Joy, Stephen Curry, Brandy, Rita Ora, Eli Manning, Tom Hiddleston, and the casts of "Ride or Die" and "The Hawk" join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 13-18. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 13-18:

Monday, July 13 Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer (Ride or Die) Molly Shannon (The Hawk) Daniel Silva (Ransom) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, July 14 Tom Hiddleston (Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston) Jimmy Tatro (The Hawk) Eli Manning and Izell Reese Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 15 Anya Taylor-Joy (Lucky) Stephen Curry Fortune Feimster (The Hawk) Chef Rocco DiSpirito Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 16 Will Ferrell (The Hawk) Brandy and Rita Ora discuss Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with Kelley L. Carter GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Arizona Cardinals Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 17 Jon Bernthal (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) Luke Wilson (The Hawk) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, July 18 ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



