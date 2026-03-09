"GMA" Guest List: Jennifer Lopez, Liza Minnelli, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

Plus Jalen Hurts, Viola Davis, the casts of "Scarpetta," "Forbidden Fruits," and others, join the show.

What’s Happening:

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 9-14:

Monday, March 9 Jalen Hurts (Better Than a Touchdown) Viola Davis and James Patterson (Judge Stone) Jenna Dewan (The Rookie) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, March 10 Liza Minnelli discusses her new memoir (Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!) with Robin Roberts Valerie Bertinelli (Getting Naked) Peloton instructor Robin Arzon (Eat to Hustle) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 11 Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis discuss Scarpetta with Michael Strahan Jennifer Lopez discusses her Las Vegas residency with Juju Chang Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley and Mikayla Matthews (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 12 Lola Tung, Lili Reinhart, Victoria Pedretti and Alexandra Shipp (Forbidden Fruits) Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars® with Lara Spencer The Great Girl Scout Takeover on GMA Spring break packing hacks with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 13 Chef Wolfgang Puck Chris Connelly speaks with the 2026 Oscars show producers Oscars-inspired fashion with style expert Lilliana Vazquez Who Will Win at the Oscars with Chris Connelly ABC Secret Savings

Saturday, March 14 Road to the Oscars: What are the Films with Chris Connelly Deals & Steals ABC Secret Savings



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.