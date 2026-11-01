"GMA" Guest List: Lacey Chabert, John Malkovich, and More to Appear Week of November 2nd

The show also welcomes Caitlin Clark, the cast of "All's Fair," Andy Richter, Mary Beth Keane, Chef Tini Younger, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for November 2-7. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 2-7:

Monday, November 2 Andy Richter (Elf Unwrapped) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Seattle Seahawks The Parent Trap series with Dr. Mark Lachs Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 3 Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever guard; EXTRAordinary! A Little Extra to Reach Big Dreams) Chef Gail Simmons (Guesting) Mary Beth Keane (GMA November Book Club author; Whale Harbor) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, November 4 Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash-Betts (All’s Fair) Chef Tini Younger (Today We Are Cooking…) The Parent Trap series with Amy Goyer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 5 Lacey Chabert (Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True) John Malkovich (Wild Horse Nine) The Parent Trap series with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 6 Robin and George’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Homecoming GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Buffalo Bills Deals & Steals with Mindy Kaling and Tory Johnson

Saturday, November 7 ABC Secret Savings November Special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



