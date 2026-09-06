"GMA" Guest List: Bowen Yang, Miss America 2027, and More to Appear Week of September 7-12

Plus, the cast of "Charlie's Angels," Andrew Garfield, Tommy Hilfiger, Sherri Shepherd, Harlan Coben, Dave Winfield, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 7-12. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 7-12:

Monday, September 7 Newly crowned Miss America 2027 Dancing with the Stars preview Brian Kelly (The Points Guy) Labor Day Blowout Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 8 Jaclyn Smith (I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie: A Memoir) Bowen Yang (Oh, Mary!) Harlan Coben (Plot Twist: A Memoir of a Writing Life) Chef Carla Hall (Carla Bakes) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 9 Sherri Shepherd (Angel in the Rubble) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Las Vegas Raiders MLB Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (Touching All the Bases) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 10 Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels) Andrew Garfield (The Uprising) Tommy Hilfiger talks fashion week with Michael Strahan CMA Award nominations with Lara Spencer Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 11 A special edition of Good Morning America honoring the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks MLB Hall of Famer and Yankees legend Derek Jeter Broadway’s The Lion King tribute performance

Saturday, September 82 Ericka Sóuter (Parenting journalist) GMA September Book Club pick author Chloe Benjamin (Under Story) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



