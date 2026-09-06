"GMA" Guest List: Bowen Yang, Miss America 2027, and More to Appear Week of September 7-12

Plus, the cast of "Charlie's Angels," Andrew Garfield, Tommy Hilfiger, Sherri Shepherd, Harlan Coben, Dave Winfield, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 7-12. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 7-12:

  • Monday, September 7
    • Newly crowned Miss America 2027
    • Dancing with the Stars preview
    • Brian Kelly (The Points Guy)
    • Labor Day Blowout Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, September 8
    • Jaclyn Smith (I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie: A Memoir)
    • Bowen Yang (Oh, Mary!)
    • Harlan Coben (Plot Twist: A Memoir of a Writing Life)
    • Chef Carla Hall (Carla Bakes)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, September 9
    • Sherri Shepherd (Angel in the Rubble)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Las Vegas Raiders
    • MLB Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (Touching All the Bases)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 10
    • Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels)
    • Andrew Garfield (The Uprising)
    • Tommy Hilfiger talks fashion week with Michael Strahan
    • CMA Award nominations with Lara Spencer
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 11
    • A special edition of Good Morning America honoring the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks
    • MLB Hall of Famer and Yankees legend Derek Jeter
    • Broadway’s The Lion King tribute performance
  • Saturday, September 82
    • Ericka Sóuter (Parenting journalist)
    • GMA September Book Club pick author Chloe Benjamin (Under Story)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.