"GMA" Guest List: Bowen Yang, Miss America 2027, and More to Appear Week of September 7-12
Plus, the cast of "Charlie's Angels," Andrew Garfield, Tommy Hilfiger, Sherri Shepherd, Harlan Coben, Dave Winfield, and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 7-12. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 7-12:
- Monday, September 7
- Newly crowned Miss America 2027
- Dancing with the Stars preview
- Brian Kelly (The Points Guy)
- Labor Day Blowout Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, September 8
- Jaclyn Smith (I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie: A Memoir)
- Bowen Yang (Oh, Mary!)
- Harlan Coben (Plot Twist: A Memoir of a Writing Life)
- Chef Carla Hall (Carla Bakes)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, September 9
- Sherri Shepherd (Angel in the Rubble)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Las Vegas Raiders
- MLB Hall of Famer Dave Winfield (Touching All the Bases)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 10
- Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels)
- Andrew Garfield (The Uprising)
- Tommy Hilfiger talks fashion week with Michael Strahan
- CMA Award nominations with Lara Spencer
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 11
- A special edition of Good Morning America honoring the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks
- MLB Hall of Famer and Yankees legend Derek Jeter
- Broadway’s The Lion King tribute performance
- Saturday, September 82
- Ericka Sóuter (Parenting journalist)
- GMA September Book Club pick author Chloe Benjamin (Under Story)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.