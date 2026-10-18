"GMA" Guest List: Bob Iger, Connie Britton, and More to Appear Week of October 19th

Plus, the cast of "The Mob," Olivia Munn, Adam Silver, Russell Westbrook, Sam Nivola, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 19-24. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 19-24:

Monday, October 19 Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) NBA Commissioner Adam Silver GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – San Francisco 49ers Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 20 Connie Britton and Sam Nivola (Phony) Debi Mazar and Romeo Miller (The Mob) Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Back to Green) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 21 Bob Iger (Former CEO of Disney) sits down with Robin Roberts Olivia Munn Viral DIY Donuts with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 22 Russell Westbrook (Former NBA player) sits down with Michael Strahan Breast Cancer Awareness with Rachel Beller (Registered dietitian) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 23 Jim Valvano’s daughter and cancer survivor, Jamie Valvano Dr. Amir Karam (Keeping Your Skin Young Without Plastic Surgery) Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case podcast) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, October 24 Countdown to Halloween: Leveling Up Your Candy Game with Chef George Duran Breast Cancer Awareness with Rachel Beller (Registered dietitian) ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



