"GMA3" Guest List: Sebastian Stan, Paul Feig, and More to Appear Week of April 28th

This week also features a performance by Rutgers University Bhangra Team in celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 28th-May 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd

Monday, April 28 Chef Pati Jinich ( Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana ) April Franzino ( Good Housekeeping ; 2025 Beauty Awards) Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, April 29 Paul Feig ( Another Simple Favor ) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Hardside and softside luggage) ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, April 30 Sebastian Stan ( Thunderbolts* ) Dr. Darien Sutton and Will Reeve with a look at a new FDA approved brain device that helped a music composer with Parkinson’s disease Shop GMA5k featuring running apparel GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, May 1 Lewis Pullman ( Thunderbolts* ) Performance by Rutgers University Bhangra Team (Celebrating National AANHPI Heritage Month) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, May 2 Josh Groban (Greatest hits album) GMA5k: The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Running sneakers) GMA Health Alert with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula



