"GMA3" Guest List: Sebastian Stan, Paul Feig, and More to Appear Week of April 28th
This week also features a performance by Rutgers University Bhangra Team in celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 28th-May 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 28th-May 2nd
- Monday, April 28
- Chef Pati Jinich (Pati Jinich Explores PanAmericana)
- April Franzino (Good Housekeeping; 2025 Beauty Awards)
- Lori Bergamotto (Viral cinch jeans)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, April 29
- Paul Feig (Another Simple Favor)
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Hardside and softside luggage)
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, April 30
- Sebastian Stan (Thunderbolts*)
- Dr. Darien Sutton and Will Reeve with a look at a new FDA approved brain device that helped a music composer with Parkinson’s disease
- Shop GMA5k featuring running apparel
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, May 1
- Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts*)
- Performance by Rutgers University Bhangra Team (Celebrating National AANHPI Heritage Month)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, May 2
- Josh Groban (Greatest hits album)
- GMA5k: The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Running sneakers)
- GMA Health Alert with ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula
