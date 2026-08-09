"GMA3" Guest List: Mark Ballas, Mo Gilligan, and More to Appear Week of August 10th

The show also welcomes Kara Robinson Chamebrlain, Patrick Ta, Travis Barker, Sublime, Chef Anthony Vitolo, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 10-14. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 10-14

  • Monday, August 10
    • Kara Robinson Chamberlain (Somebody Knows Something)
    • Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast)
    • Brian Buckmire (Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, August 11
    • Mo Gilligan (Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy)
    • Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast)
    • Ashan Singh (What Happened to the McStays?)
  • Wednesday, August 12
  • Thursday, August 13
  • Friday, August 14
    • Performance by Sublime
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – New York Jets
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.