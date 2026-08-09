"GMA3" Guest List: Mark Ballas, Mo Gilligan, and More to Appear Week of August 10th
The show also welcomes Kara Robinson Chamebrlain, Patrick Ta, Travis Barker, Sublime, Chef Anthony Vitolo, and more.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 10-14. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 10-14
- Monday, August 10
- Kara Robinson Chamberlain (Somebody Knows Something)
- Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast)
- Brian Buckmire (Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, August 11
- Mo Gilligan (Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy)
- Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast)
- Ashan Singh (What Happened to the McStays?)
- Wednesday, August 12
- Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro)
- Chef Anthony Vitolo
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, August 13
- Patrick Ta
- Travis Barker discusses Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear with Chris Connelly
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 14
- Performance by Sublime
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – New York Jets
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.