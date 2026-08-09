"GMA3" Guest List: Mark Ballas, Mo Gilligan, and More to Appear Week of August 10th

The show also welcomes Kara Robinson Chamebrlain, Patrick Ta, Travis Barker, Sublime, Chef Anthony Vitolo, and more.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 10-14. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 10-14

Monday, August 10 Kara Robinson Chamberlain (Somebody Knows Something) Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast) Brian Buckmire (Burden of Proof: Luigi Mangione) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 11 Mo Gilligan (Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy) Chef Caroline Chambers (What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast) Ashan Singh (What Happened to the McStays?)

Wednesday, August 12 Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro) Chef Anthony Vitolo ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 13 Patrick Ta Travis Barker discusses Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear with Chris Connelly Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 14 Performance by Sublime GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – New York Jets Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



