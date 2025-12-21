"GMA3" Guest List: Dick Van Dyke, Miss America 2025, and More to Appear Week of December 22nd

The show looks at "Aladdin" across generations, discusses 2025 trends, and explores the latest health alerts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 22-26. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 22-26

Monday, December 22 Bethany Braun-Silva (Parenting expert) Chef Brooke Williamson (Appetizers for the holidays) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, December 23 Performance by Natalie Grant Jessica Secrest Catching up with Miss America 2025 Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Leah Croll

Wednesday, December 24 Joanna Saltz (Christmas Cookies; Delish editorial director) Aladdin Across Generations Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Leah Croll

Thursday, December 25 Reader’s Choice Beauty Awards The Holiday Edit: Festive Fashion with Erica Wark

Friday, December 26 Chef Anna Francese Gass (Viral Food Trends of 2025) Russell Wilson on his gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital Dick Van Dyke discusses his new book with Chris Connelly



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.