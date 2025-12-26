"GMA3" Guest List: Patti LaBelle, Kennedy Ryan, and More to Appear Week of December 29th

Plus Chris Connelly talks about what to expect from entertainment in 2026, and Robin Roberts commemorates 20 years of Shondaland!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of December 29-January 2. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 29-January 2

Monday, December 29 Patti LaBelle James McMillian (Kickstart Your Workout) Seth Wickersham (American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, December 30 Mike Albo (Hologram Boyfriends) Hina Khan (Combating Loneliness, Burnout and Career Transitions) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, December 31 Kennedy Ryan (Can’t Get Enough) Chef Zac Young (How to Throw a New Year’s Eve Party) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, January 1 Chris Connelly (What to Expect in Entertainment in 2026: Movies, Tours and TV) Celebrating 20 Years of Shondaland with Robin Roberts

Friday, January 2 Virginia Evans (The Correspondent) Liz Baker Plosser (Kickstart Strength Training; Women’s Health editor-in-chief) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Arkansas The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.