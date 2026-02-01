"GMA3" Guest List: Conan O'Brien, Tisha Campbell, and More to Appear Week of February 2nd
The show also welcomes Miss Piggy, Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile, Father James Martin and others
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 2-6
- Monday, February 2
- Father James Martin (Work in Progress)
- Super Bowl LX preview with Becky Worley
- Will Reeve goes backstage at the GRAMMYs
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Deals & Steals
- Tuesday, February 3
- Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Retired WWE superstars)
- Becky Worley and a kid correspondent go to Super Bowl LX opening night
- Road to the Oscars®: Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars with Chris Connelly
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Deals & Steals
- Wednesday, February 4
- Tisha Campbell (Be Happy)
- Miss Piggy discusses The Muppet Show with ABC News’ Janai Norman
- World Cancer Day with Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals
- Thursday, February 5
- Christopher “Kid” Reid gives health update
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wisconsin
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Deals & Steals
- Friday, February 6
- Taste of the NFL with Chef Carla Hall
- Music at Super Bowl LX with singers Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile with Becky Worley
- Michelle Smallmon discusses the NFL
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.