"GMA3" Guest List: Conan O'Brien, Tisha Campbell, and More to Appear Week of February 2nd

The show also welcomes Miss Piggy, Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile, Father James Martin and others

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 2-6

Monday, February 2 Father James Martin (Work in Progress) Super Bowl LX preview with Becky Worley Will Reeve goes backstage at the GRAMMYs GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton Deals & Steals

Tuesday, February 3 Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Retired WWE superstars) Becky Worley and a kid correspondent go to Super Bowl LX opening night Road to the Oscars®: Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars with Chris Connelly GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton Deals & Steals

Wednesday, February 4 Tisha Campbell (Be Happy) Miss Piggy discusses The Muppet Show with ABC News’ Janai Norman World Cancer Day with Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals

Thursday, February 5 Christopher “Kid” Reid gives health update 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wisconsin GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula Deals & Steals

Friday, February 6 Taste of the NFL with Chef Carla Hall Music at Super Bowl LX with singers Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile with Becky Worley Michelle Smallmon discusses the NFL The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.