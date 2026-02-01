"GMA3" Guest List: Conan O'Brien, Tisha Campbell, and More to Appear Week of February 2nd

The show also welcomes Miss Piggy, Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile, Father James Martin and others

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of February 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 2-6

  • Monday, February 2
    • Father James Martin (Work in Progress)
    • Super Bowl LX preview with Becky Worley
    • Will Reeve goes backstage at the GRAMMYs
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
    • Deals & Steals
  • Tuesday, February 3
    • Brie Bella and Nikki Bella (Retired WWE superstars)
    • Becky Worley and a kid correspondent go to Super Bowl LX opening night
    • Road to the Oscars®: Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars with Chris Connelly 
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
    • Deals & Steals
  • Wednesday, February 4
    • Tisha Campbell (Be Happy)
    • Miss Piggy discusses The Muppet Show with ABC News’ Janai Norman
    • World Cancer Day with Rachel Beller (Nutrition expert)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals
  • Thursday, February 5
  • Friday, February 6
    • Taste of the NFL with Chef Carla Hall
    • Music at Super Bowl LX with singers Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile with Becky Worley
    • Michelle Smallmon discusses the NFL
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.