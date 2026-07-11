"GMA3" Guest List: Brandy, Rita Ora, and More to Appear Week of July 13-17

The show also welcomes the cast of "The Hawk," author I.V. Marie, Chef Rocco DiSpirito, Daniel Silva, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 13-17

  • Monday, July 13
    • Daniel Silva (Ransom)
    • Dr. Dana Suskind (Human Raised: Nurturing Connection, Curiosity & Lifelong Learning in the Age of AI)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, July 14
    • Jimmy Tatro (The Hawk)
    • GMA YA July Book Club pick author I.V. Marie (Ruinous Ends)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 15
    • Fortune Feimster (The Hawk)
    • Chef Rocco DiSpirito
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 16
    • Brandy and Rita Ora discuss Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with Kelley L. Carter
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Arizona Cardinals 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, July 17
    • Luke Wilson (The Hawk)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • “I” Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.