"GMA3" Guest List: Brandy, Rita Ora, and More to Appear Week of July 13-17

The show also welcomes the cast of "The Hawk," author I.V. Marie, Chef Rocco DiSpirito, Daniel Silva, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 13-17. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 13-17

Monday, July 13 Daniel Silva (Ransom) Dr. Dana Suskind (Human Raised: Nurturing Connection, Curiosity & Lifelong Learning in the Age of AI) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, July 14 Jimmy Tatro (The Hawk) GMA YA July Book Club pick author I.V. Marie (Ruinous Ends) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 15 Fortune Feimster (The Hawk) Chef Rocco DiSpirito ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 16 Brandy and Rita Ora discuss Descendants: Wicked Wonderland with Kelley L. Carter GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Arizona Cardinals Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, July 17 Luke Wilson (The Hawk) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto “I” Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



