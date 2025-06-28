"GMA3" Guest List: Rob Lowe, Hannah Brown and More to Appear Week of June 30th

Plus Fourth of July shopping deals, products made in America, and tips for family vacations and fun in the sun!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of June 30th-July 4th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 30th-July 4th

Monday, June 30 Emma Villaneda (Cheap and clever packing hacks for summer family getaways) Shop GMA series: Amy Eisinger ( Well+Good ’s Head of Content; Outdoor workout gear) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on safe and effective skincare for teens)

Tuesday, July 1 Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski and Mark Strong ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss Dr. Whitney Bowe (Ways to alleviate sunburn) Deals & Steals with products made in America with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 2 Wells Adams and Hannah Brown ( Bachelor in Paradise ) Chef Rocco DiSpirito (Meals for Fourth of July) Deals & Steals with products made in America with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, July 3 Rob Lowe talks with Lori Bergamotto (Cancer research and how it changed his life) Christine Brennan (Caitlin Clark biography On Her Game ) Deals & Steals with products made in America with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 4 GMA ’s Fourth of July cookout with Chef Phil Johnson Shop GMA series featuring Fourth of July deals with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



