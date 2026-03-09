"GMA3" Guest List: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

The show also welcomes Jennifer Lopez, Conan O'Brien, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 9-13. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 9-13

Monday, March 9 Jenna Dewan (The Rookie) Chris Connelly’s interview with Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler (Sinners) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, March 10 Peloton instructor Robin Arzon (Eat to Hustle) Juju Chang (Bridge of Lies podcast) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, March 11 Whitney Leavitt and Mikayla Matthews (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) Jennifer Lopez discusses her Las Vegas residency with Juju Chang Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss National Sleep Week with Bethany Braun-Silva

Thursday, March 12 Dr. Amy Shah (Hormone Havoc) Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars with Lara Spencer Spring break packing hacks with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 13 Chef Wolfgang Puck and Byron Puck Whit Johnson speaks with Oscars’ music director Michael Bearden and choreographer Mandy Moore Chris Connelly speaks with the 2026 Oscars show producers Who Will Win at the Oscars with Chris Connelly and Kelly L. Carter Oscars-inspired fashion with Lilliana Vazquez



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.