"GMA3" Guest List: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

The show also welcomes Jennifer Lopez, Conan O'Brien, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 9-13. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of March 9-13

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 9-13

  • Monday, March 9
    • Jenna Dewan (The Rookie)
    • Chris Connelly’s interview with Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, March 10
    • Peloton instructor Robin Arzon (Eat to Hustle)
    • Juju Chang (Bridge of Lies podcast)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, March 11
    • Whitney Leavitt and Mikayla Matthews (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
    • Jennifer Lopez discusses her Las Vegas residency with Juju Chang
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • National Sleep Week with Bethany Braun-Silva
  • Thursday, March 12
    • Dr. Amy Shah (Hormone Havoc)
    • Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars with Lara Spencer
    • Spring break packing hacks with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, March 13
    • Chef Wolfgang Puck and Byron Puck
    • Whit Johnson speaks with Oscars’ music director Michael Bearden and choreographer Mandy Moore 
    • Chris Connelly speaks with the 2026 Oscars show producers
    • Who Will Win at the Oscars with Chris Connelly and Kelly L. Carter
    • Oscars-inspired fashion with Lilliana Vazquez

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.