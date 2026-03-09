"GMA3" Guest List: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, and More to Appear Week of March 9th
The show also welcomes Jennifer Lopez, Conan O'Brien, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 9-13. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 9-13
- Monday, March 9
- Jenna Dewan (The Rookie)
- Chris Connelly’s interview with Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, March 10
- Peloton instructor Robin Arzon (Eat to Hustle)
- Juju Chang (Bridge of Lies podcast)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, March 11
- Whitney Leavitt and Mikayla Matthews (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
- Jennifer Lopez discusses her Las Vegas residency with Juju Chang
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- National Sleep Week with Bethany Braun-Silva
- Thursday, March 12
- Dr. Amy Shah (Hormone Havoc)
- Conan O’Brien discusses the 98th Oscars with Lara Spencer
- Spring break packing hacks with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, March 13
- Chef Wolfgang Puck and Byron Puck
- Whit Johnson speaks with Oscars’ music director Michael Bearden and choreographer Mandy Moore
- Chris Connelly speaks with the 2026 Oscars show producers
- Who Will Win at the Oscars with Chris Connelly and Kelly L. Carter
- Oscars-inspired fashion with Lilliana Vazquez
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.