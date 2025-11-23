"GMA3" Guest List: Brenda Song, John Quiñones, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

This week also features a "Dancing with the Stars" after-party, America's Test Kitchen Thanksgiving takeover and so much more

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 24-28. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 24-28

  • Monday, November 24
    • America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison 
    • Brenda Song sits down with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, November 25
    • America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck
    • John Quiñones (What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, November 26
  • Thursday, November 27
    • Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3
    • America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas
    • Deals & Steals: Thanksgiving Day Savings from Small Businesses with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Friday, November 28
    • Pre-Empted

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.