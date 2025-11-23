"GMA3" Guest List: Brenda Song, John Quiñones, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

This week also features a "Dancing with the Stars" after-party, America's Test Kitchen Thanksgiving takeover and so much more

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 24-28. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 24-28

Monday, November 24 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison Brenda Song sits down with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, November 25 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Lidey Heuck John Quiñones (What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, November 26 Dancing with the Stars after-party ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss

Thursday, November 27 Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving Takeover with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas Deals & Steals: Thanksgiving Day Savings from Small Businesses with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Friday, November 28 Pre-Empted



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.