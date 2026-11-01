"GMA3" Guest List: Denise Richards, Andy Richter, and More to Appear Week of November 2nd
Plus, Lacey Chabert stops by to talk about the Hallmark movie event, "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True," and Henry Winkler, Dorinda Medley, Kirsten Ferguson, and others join the show.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 2-6
- Monday, November 2
- Andy Richter and Aaron Karo (Elf Unwrapped)
- Adam Grant (Vibe)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Seattle Seahawks
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 3
- Henry Winkler (Hexed; Detective Duck: The Mystery of the Flash Flood)
- Dorinda Medley (All’s Fair)
- Megan Trottier (Oh My Mahjong)
- Chef Gail Simmons (Guesting)
- Wednesday, November 4
- Denise Richards (All’s Fair)
- Chef Tini Younger (Today We Are Cooking…)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, November 5
- Lacey Chabert (Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True)
- Good Housekeeping’s 2027 Kitchen Awards
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 6
- Kirsten Ferguson and daughters Eden Ferguson and Emery Ferguson (From A to Z: This Is Me! An Empowering Alphabet for Young Girls)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Buffalo Bills
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.