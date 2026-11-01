"GMA3" Guest List: Denise Richards, Andy Richter, and More to Appear Week of November 2nd

Plus, Lacey Chabert stops by to talk about the Hallmark movie event, "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True," and Henry Winkler, Dorinda Medley, Kirsten Ferguson, and others join the show.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of November 2-6. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 2-6

Monday, November 2 Andy Richter and Aaron Karo (Elf Unwrapped) Adam Grant (Vibe) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Seattle Seahawks Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 3 Henry Winkler (Hexed; Detective Duck: The Mystery of the Flash Flood) Dorinda Medley (All’s Fair) Megan Trottier (Oh My Mahjong) Chef Gail Simmons (Guesting)

Wednesday, November 4 Denise Richards (All’s Fair) Chef Tini Younger (Today We Are Cooking…) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 5 Lacey Chabert (Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True) Good Housekeeping’s 2027 Kitchen Awards Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 6 Kirsten Ferguson and daughters Eden Ferguson and Emery Ferguson (From A to Z: This Is Me! An Empowering Alphabet for Young Girls) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – Buffalo Bills Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



