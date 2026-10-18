"GMA3" Guest List: Casts of "Phony" and "The Mob" to Appear Week of October 19th
The show also welcomes former Disney CEO Bob Iger, Russell Westbrook, Cameron Mathison, Jasmine Guillory, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 19-23. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 19-23
- Monday, October 19
- Joe Gorga and Harry Jowsey (The Mob)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – San Francisco 49ers
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, October 20
- Connie Britton and Sam Nivola (Phony)
- Debi Mazar and Romeo Miller (The Mob)
- Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Back to Green)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 21
- Bob Iger (Former CEO of Disney) sits down with Robin Roberts
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Thursday, October 22
- Russell Westbrook sits down with Michael Strahan
- Breast Cancer Awareness with Rachel Beller (Registered dietitian)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 23
- Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 and discusses An Accidental Arctic Christmas
- Lindsay Arnold discusses The Movement Club
- GMA October Y.A. Book Club pick author Jasmine Guillory (It’s Only Dancing)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.