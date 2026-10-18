"GMA3" Guest List: Casts of "Phony" and "The Mob" to Appear Week of October 19th

The show also welcomes former Disney CEO Bob Iger, Russell Westbrook, Cameron Mathison, Jasmine Guillory, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of October 19-23. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 19-23

  • Monday, October 19
    • Joe Gorga and Harry Jowsey (The Mob)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl – San Francisco 49ers
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, October 20
    • Connie Britton and Sam Nivola (Phony)
    • Debi Mazar and Romeo Miller (The Mob)
    • Chef Marcus Samuelsson (Back to Green)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, October 21
    • Bob Iger (Former CEO of Disney) sits down with Robin Roberts
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Thursday, October 22
    • Russell Westbrook sits down with Michael Strahan
    • Breast Cancer Awareness with Rachel Beller (Registered dietitian) 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 23
    • Cameron Mathison co-hosts GMA3 and discusses An Accidental Arctic Christmas 
    • Lindsay Arnold discusses The Movement Club
    • GMA October Y.A. Book Club pick author Jasmine Guillory (It’s Only Dancing)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.