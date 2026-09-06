"GMA3" Guest List: Sherri Shepherd, Joe Rohde, and More to Appear Week of September 7th

The show also welcomes the cast of "Charlie's Angels" on its 50th anniversary, plus presents a special edition of the show for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 7-11. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 7-11

  • Monday, September 7
    • Labor Day Blowout Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, September 8
    • Jaclyn Smith (I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie: A Memoir)
    • Chef Carla Hall (Carla Bakes)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, September 9
    • Sherri Shepherd and Dondre Whitfield (Angel in the Rubble)
    • GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Las Vegas Raiders
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 10
    • Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels)
    • Joe Rohde (Floating Mountains)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 11
    • A special edition of GMA3 honoring the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.