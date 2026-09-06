"GMA3" Guest List: Sherri Shepherd, Joe Rohde, and More to Appear Week of September 7th

The show also welcomes the cast of "Charlie's Angels" on its 50th anniversary, plus presents a special edition of the show for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 7-11. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 7-11

Monday, September 7 Labor Day Blowout Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, September 8 Jaclyn Smith (I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie: A Memoir) Chef Carla Hall (Carla Bakes) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 9 Sherri Shepherd and Dondre Whitfield (Angel in the Rubble) GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Las Vegas Raiders Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 10 Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels) Joe Rohde (Floating Mountains) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 11 A special edition of GMA3 honoring the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



