"GMA3" Guest List: Sherri Shepherd, Joe Rohde, and More to Appear Week of September 7th
The show also welcomes the cast of "Charlie's Angels" on its 50th anniversary, plus presents a special edition of the show for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of September 7-11. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 7-11
- Monday, September 7
- Labor Day Blowout Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, September 8
- Jaclyn Smith (I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie: A Memoir)
- Chef Carla Hall (Carla Bakes)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, September 9
- Sherri Shepherd and Dondre Whitfield (Angel in the Rubble)
- GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Super Bowl with Las Vegas Raiders
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 10
- Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels)
- Joe Rohde (Floating Mountains)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 11
- A special edition of GMA3 honoring the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.