Jim Geoghan, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" Co-Creator and Producer, Dies at 79

Jim Geoghan, whose work helped shape a generation of Disney Channel viewers, has died at 79. The writer and producer leaves behind a television legacy that stretches from classic sitcoms of the 1970s and ’80s to one of Disney Channel’s most beloved hits, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Geoghan died Sunday, September 7, in Los Angeles, according to his daughter, Genevieve Geoghan, who confirmed his death to Deadline. The cause of death was not immediately available. He is survived by Genevieve and his wife, Annie, to whom he was married for 45 years.

Geoghan’s career began in the early 1970s as a member of the stand-up comedy trio Divided We Stand. The group performed at notable New York comedy and music venues including the Improvisation Cafe, The Bitter End, Catch A Rising Star and The Bottom Line. Their college and nightclub performances also put them on bills alongside major acts including Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Commodores, The Righteous Brothers, Bill Withers, War, Sha Na Na and The Temptations.

He soon transitioned into television writing, building an extensive résumé across some of the era’s best-known sitcoms. His early credits included Three’s Company, Sanford, Too Close For Comfort, The Facts of Life and The Van Dyke Show.

Geoghan became a particularly prolific television writer during the 1980s. He penned 18 episodes of Silver Spoons between 1983 and 1987 and also worked as a producer on the series. From 1986 through 1990, he served as a producer on the innovative comedy It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, adding another notable chapter to his television career.

His credits continued throughout the late 1980s and 1990s with work on series including Kate & Allie, Mama’s Family, Amen and Family Matters. Across his writing and producing career, Geoghan developed a reputation for creating and shaping character-driven comedies that connected with audiences.

In 2005, Geoghan reached a new generation of viewers when he co-created and co-executive produced The Suite Life of Zack & Cody with Danny Kallis for Disney Channel. Starring twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse as Zack and Cody Martin, the series followed the mischievous brothers as they navigated life at the fictional Tipton Hotel. The series also featured Ashley Tisdale as Maddie Fitzpatrick, Brenda Song as London Tipton and Phill Lewis as Mr. Moseby, among others. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody became a major Disney Channel success, running for 87 episodes between 2005 and 2008 and earning two Emmy nominations.

The world Geoghan helped create continued beyond the original series with The Suite Life on Deck, which followed Zack, Cody and their friends during their high school years aboard a cruise ship. The sequel ran from 2008 to 2011 and further cemented the franchise as one of Disney Channel's defining sitcoms of the era.

Geoghan later served as executive producer of The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, extending his involvement with the franchise into an international adaptation.

His work wasn't limited to television. Geoghan also found success on the stage with Only Kidding, a play set within the world of stand-up comedy. The production opened Off Broadway at the American Jewish Theater in 1988 before transferring to the Westside Arts Theater. It ran for 500 performances and received two Drama Desk Award nominations before going on to be produced at regional theaters around the country.

While Geoghan worked across numerous television series and theatrical productions during his decades-long career, his contribution to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody remains particularly meaningful to the millions of viewers who grew up watching the Disney Channel sitcom. The series became a defining part of Disney Channel's 2000s programming and introduced audiences around the world to characters and performers who would remain enduringly popular.

Geoghan's career spanned more than five decades, moving from the New York comedy scene to network sitcoms, innovative television comedy, the stage and ultimately one of Disney Channel's most recognizable franchises. His work on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody ensured that his storytelling would remain part of the childhood memories of an entire generation.