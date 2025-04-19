"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Quinta Brunson, Ben Affleck and More to Appear Week of April 21st

"Kimmel" also welcomes Jelly Roll, Will Forte, Danny Ricker and others to the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 21st-25th:

Monday, April 21 Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary ) Chris Hayes ( The Siren s’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource ) Musical Guest Treaty Oak Revival

Tuesday, April 22 Will Forte ( The Four Seasons ) U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) Musical Guest BigXthaPlug

Wednesday, April 23 Ben Affleck ( The Accountant 2 ) Danny Ricker ( Wow, You Look Terrible!: How to Parent Less and Live More ) Musical Guest Jensen McRae

Thursday, April 24 Jelly Roll ( Hard Fought Hallelujah ) Musical Guests Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake

Friday, April 25 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.