"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Meryl Streep, Keke Palmer, and More to Appear Week of April 27th

The show also welcomes Goldie Hawn, Anthony Anderson, Oz "The Mentalist" Pearlman, Kareem Rahma, Desi Lydic, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 27-May 1:

Monday, April 27 Anthony Anderson (AC Barbecue: The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling) Oz “The Mentalist” Pearlman (Oz “The Mentalist” Pearlman LIVE!)

Tuesday, April 28 Keke Palmer (I Love Boosters) Kareem Rahma (SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma) Musical Guest Kevin Morby

Wednesday, April 29 Goldie Hawn (The After-School Kindness Crew) Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh (Deli Boys) Musical Guest Duran Duran featuring Nile Rodgers

Thursday, April 30 Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Desi Lydic (The Daily Show)

Friday, May 1 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.