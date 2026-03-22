"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: James Marsden, Elizabeth Banks, and More to Appear Week of March 23rd

The show also welcomes Charlie Puth, D'Arcy Carden, David Cross, Jimmy O. Yang, Niall Horan, and others.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 23-27:

Monday, March 23 James Marsden (Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice; Your Friends & Neighbors) D’Arcy Carden (Sunny Nights) Musical Guest Jeff Tweedy

Tuesday, March 24 Elizabeth Banks (The Miniature Wife) Jimmy O. Yang (Jimmy O. Yang: Finally Home)

Wednesday, March 25 Niall Horan (Dinner Party) Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

Thursday, March 26 Charlie Puth (Whatever’s Clever!) David Cross (The End of the Beginning of the End) Musical Guest Charlie Puth featuring Coco Jones

Friday, March 27 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.