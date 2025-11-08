"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Eddie Murphy, Jason Bateman and More to Appear Week of November 10th

Plus George Clooney, Mr. T, and Mike Tyson join the show; and musical guests Debbie Gibson, Christopher Cross, and Susanna Hoffs perform with Cleto and the Cletones

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.



Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 10-14:

Monday, November 10 George Clooney (Jay Kelly) Mike Tyson Musical Guest Christopher Cross Christopher Cross sits in with Cleto and the Cletones

Tuesday, November 11 Eddie Murphy (Being Eddie) Morgan Fairchild Musical Guest Men At Work

Wednesday, November 12 Musical Guest Howard Jones Debbie Gibson sits in with Cleto and the Cletones

Thursday, November 13 Jason Bateman (Zootopia 2) Mr. T Musical Guest Susanna Hoffs Susanna Hoffs sits in with Cleto and the Cletones

Friday, November 14 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.