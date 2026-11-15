"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Chris Rock, Chris Pratt, and More to Appear Week of November 16th

Plus, Gordon Ramsay, John Mulaney, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jackie Tohn, and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 16-20:

Monday, November 16 Chris Rock (Misty Green) Billie Jean King (Give Me the Ball!) Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, November 17 John Mulaney (Madden) Jordan Firstman (Club Kid) Musical Guest Sam and the Pink Notes Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, November 18 Chris Pratt (Way of the Warrior Kid) Gordon Ramsay (Next Level Baker) Musical Guest Stephen Wilson Jr. Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, November 19 Martin Short and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This) Sara Niemietz sits in with The Cletones

Friday, November 20 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



