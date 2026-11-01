"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Adam Driver, Bill Hader, and More to Appear Week of November 2nd

Plus, Pod Save America, Miles Teller, Timothy Simons, Justine Lupe, and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome special guests, including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians, and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 2-6:

Monday, November 2 Bill Hader (The Cat in the Hat) Justine Lupe (Nobody Wants This) Bella Hicks and Loren Smith sit in with The Cletones

Tuesday, November 3 Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor (Pod Save America) Musical Guest Cage The Elephant Bella Hicks and Loren Smith sit in with The Cletones

Wednesday, November 4 Miles Teller (Paper Tiger) Timothy Simons (Nobody Wants This) Bella Hicks and Loren Smith sit in with The Cletones

Thursday, November 5 Adam Driver (Paper Tiger) Musical Guest Mike D 5D Bella Hicks and Loren Smith sit in with The Cletones

Friday, November 6 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.



