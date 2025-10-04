"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Jeff Bridges, Patricia Arquette and More to Appear Week of October 6th

"Kimmel" also welcomes Tim Allen, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari, Adam Pally and more.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 6-10:

Monday, October 6 Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari ( Good Fortune ) Musical Guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Tuesday, October 7 Jeff Bridges ( Tron: Ares ) Patricia Arquette ( Murdaugh: Death in the Family ) Musical Guest Christian McBride Big Band featuring Jeffrey Osborne

Wednesday, October 8 Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears ) Jodie Turner-Smith ( Tron: Ares ) Musical Guest Madison Cunningham

Thursday, October 9 Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential ) Adam Pally ( An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally ) Musical Guest Lucy Dacus

Friday, October 10 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.