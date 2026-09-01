John Stamos Shares How Disney Shaped His Life Journey During 2026 DVC Member Cruise Event

John Stamos may have spent much of his life on television screens and concert stages, but aboard the Disney Dream, he sounded less like a celebrity making an appearance and more like one Disney fan trying to process how thoroughly the company has become intertwined with his life.

During an exclusive Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise conversation hosted by Disney Experiences talent relations executive Tony Shepherd, Stamos reflected on everything from his childhood visits to Disneyland and his years with the Beach Boys to Full House, Bob Saget, fatherhood and the elaborate Disney California Adventure proposal he planned for his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos. The hour was filled with the rapid-fire jokes and friendly interruptions one would expect from two longtime friends, but beneath the comedy was a recurring sense of gratitude.

“I’m with my family, Disney people,” Stamos told the audience shortly after taking the stage, proudly describing himself as a Disney adult. He recalled standing in line at the Matterhorn as an awkward kid wearing his father’s Members Only jacket and cologne, never imagining that he would someday have the Disneyland sign in his backyard, find the love of his life or appear on a Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise.

“I just can’t believe my life,” Stamos said. “I’m just filled with gratitude. Thank you for making my dreams come true. I hope all your dreams come true as well, because you’ve made mine come true a thousand times.”

The conversation began with Stamos’ memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, which Shepherd called an extraordinary piece of writing. Stamos admitted that he never set out to write a book and initially wondered whether he had enough to say. Once he began, however, the stories arrived quickly, and the project evolved into a celebration of the people who helped shape his life.

His earliest attempts focused too heavily on presenting his accomplishments. Stamos eventually realized that the book would only work if he was willing to be candid about the painful chapters as well as the triumphant ones. “Anything less than the truth is paralysis,” Stamos said. He returned to the manuscript and dug deeper, beginning the memoir with one of the worst nights of his life: his arrest for driving under the influence. That night became a turning point, and Stamos told the audience he has now been sober for 11 years.

“I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t have my beautiful wife and son,” he said of the life sobriety made possible. “I’m grateful for sobriety.”

The memoir also gave Stamos an opportunity to revisit the earliest days of his career. He laughingly recalled auditioning for the role of Blackie Parrish on General Hospital at 18, attempting to create a streetwise walk inspired by John Travolta despite having never visited New York. The performance became so physical that the casting team finally told him to stop moving and concentrate on the scene. Whatever the method, it worked, and the role launched a career that would eventually encompass television, film, Broadway, music and Disney projects.

The evening’s most emotional moments centered on the late Bob Saget. Stamos said Saget was “bombastic with his love,” never missing an opportunity to tell the people around him that he loved them, cared about them and was proud of them. “That’s something that I really try to take with me,” Stamos said. “You’ve got to tell the people that you love that you love them, you care about them, because tomorrow is never promised.”

That philosophy has also shaped Stamos and Shepherd’s friendship. Although the two teased each other relentlessly throughout the presentation, Shepherd noted that their daily text exchanges always end with “I love you.”

Stamos then shared never-before-seen video he recorded while Full House filmed its two-part Walt Disney World episode. Shepherd said Stamos possesses close to 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes material from the production, making the Member Cruise audience the first public group to see at least some of it. The candid footage featured the cast joking between scenes and offered a glimpse of Saget away from the polished finished episode.

The Walt Disney World shoot carries an additional emotional significance for Stamos. It was the last Disney vacation he took with his entire original family before he and his sisters married and began families of their own. His mother, father and sisters were all there, turning the professional trip into a family memory he still treasures. Stamos said that sense of escape and connection remains part of Disney’s appeal. Boarding the Disney Dream allowed him to exhale as the rest of the world temporarily receded. “Discord is at an all-time high and decency at an all-time low,” he said. “Thank God we have events like this where we can all get together, love each other and share our hearts.”

Stamos’ wife and son, Billy, joined him aboard the Disney Dream, and both became recurring characters in the conversation. Stamos joked that his son recently complimented his hair only to ask how he managed to make it grow from his nose. Beneath those punchlines, however, was a father who remains amazed by the family he once feared might never arrive.

Billy is also about to become Stamos’ collaborator. The two have written a children’s book titled Love from Above, inspired by the hummingbirds that came to symbolize departed loved ones within their family. After Stamos’ father died, his mother would interpret the appearance of a hummingbird as a visit from him. The tradition continued with Billy, who associates the birds with family members who have passed.

Stamos said he unexpectedly discovered an ability to paint with watercolors during the COVID era and created the book’s illustrations himself. Set for release on April 20, Love from Above is intended as a gentle reminder for children that love continues after loss. “Love never dies,” Stamos said. “Our people that have gone to the other side are all around us all the time.”

Another book project is already taking shape. Stamos has begun interviewing fathers about the experience of raising boys in the current cultural environment. Tom Hanks is among the fathers he plans to speak with, and Stamos hopes the eventual book will be funny, approachable and somewhat interactive. He is considering the title When I Grow Up (To Be a Man), borrowing from the Beach Boys song.

The Beach Boys have been another defining thread in Stamos’ life. He marked his 41st year performing with the group in July and recalled the unlikely sequence of events that first placed him behind their drum kit in 1985. While the band performed after a baseball game in San Diego, Stamos was told to run backstage between “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “Barbara Ann.” A crowd of cheerleaders recognized him from General Hospital and chased him across the field, creating exactly the sort of commotion that caught Mike Love’s attention. After learning that the young actor could also play drums, Love invited him onstage for “Barbara Ann.” His next invitation was slightly larger: a Washington, D.C. concert before an estimated 750,000 people.

Stamos also confirmed that he will perform with the Beach Boys at EPCOT on November 11 and 12. The dates follow a previous appearance that drew a line stretching from the America Gardens Theatre toward the Mexico pavilion, according to Shepherd.

The conversation naturally turned to “Kokomo,” whose music video was filmed at Walt Disney World. Stamos and the Beach Boys were staying at the then-new Grand Floridian Resort & Spa while filming an ABC special, and the video was captured quickly as rain moved into the area. What was treated almost as an afterthought became one of the band’s signature hits and another permanent link between Stamos, the Beach Boys and Disney.

Stamos grew up about 20 minutes from Disneyland and visited for his birthday. He remembered paying $5 for general admission as a teenager and trying to collect unused attraction tickets from guests leaving early. What captivated him then is what continues to inspire him now: the artistry, precision, color and attention to detail that make the outside world disappear once a guest enters the park.

His enthusiasm eventually expanded into one of Hollywood’s most famous collections of Disney memorabilia. Its centerpiece is the enormous Disneyland entrance sign that once welcomed guests along Harbor Boulevard. Stamos purchased the letters in an online auction during eBay’s early years, mistakenly believing each one measured roughly 14"x 8" inches. Each letter was actually approximately 14'x8', creating a rather more complicated delivery to his property.

Michael Jackson had also been interested in the sign and later left Stamos a message saying that he “really dug” his Disney collection. Other pieces have included a Dumbo ride vehicle and figures associated with former attractions, although Stamos now feels content with what he has assembled.

His enthusiasm has occasionally created misunderstandings. During a recent D23 production themed to Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, Stamos wore Uncle Orville’s hat while sitting in a bathtub. An Imagineer told him he could keep it, only for the production team to call Shepherd three days later and demand its return. In Stamos’ defense, he had no idea that the generous Imagineer was not assigned to that particular project.

Stamos also fondly recalled riding Splash Mountain near the end of its run with legendary Imagineer Tony Baxter. The group was among the final riders of the evening, but when Stamos retrieved the on-ride photo, he discovered that his hands completely covered Baxter’s face. The photographic evidence could have placed him beside almost anyone, but Stamos said the memory remains precious.

Few stories illustrated Stamos’ affection for Disney better than the account of his proposal to Caitlin. After contacting Bob Iger for help, Stamos arranged a private experience inside the Animation building at Disney California Adventure. A custom film assembled romantic moments from Disney animation before an animated Sebastian offered the cue: “Go on and ask the girl.” After Caitlin accepted, the couple rode the Lilly Belle before joining their families for dinner at 21 Royal. It was an elaborate production, but also an intensely personal example of how Stamos has used Disney to mark the defining moments of his life.

Becoming a father gave his Disney work new meaning. Stamos has voiced Iron Man in Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the pirate Salty Bones in Mickey Mouse Funhouse, allowing Billy to hear his father in shows he already enjoyed. Stamos joked that his son would still prefer to see him in a full Marvel movie so they could attend a premiere and meet the superheroes.

He also discussed playing high school basketball coach Marvyn Korn in the Disney+ series Big Shot. A self-described non-sports fan who initially called halftime “intermission” and uniforms “costumes,” Stamos sought advice from basketball legend Jerry West to prepare for the role. When the series appeared unlikely to receive a second season, Stamos fought for it because he believed in its young female cast and the importance of a series built around girls’ athletics. “I looked in the mirror and said, ‘What would Coach Korn do right now?’” Stamos recalled. The answer was not to give up. He appealed directly to senior leadership, helping the series secure its second season.

His Disney résumé also includes The Little Mermaid Live!, Muppets Haunted Mansion and a role in the upcoming Muppets version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Stamos described working with the Muppets as a childhood dream realized, noting that he and Animal share the same job.

Stamos’ willingness to accept intimidating opportunities also led to a memorable last-minute appearance in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. When Josh Gad contracted COVID, Stamos was asked on a Wednesday to take over the role of King Herod for a performance beginning Friday. His first instinct was to decline. He had almost no rehearsal time and would be joining a cast led by Cynthia Erivo. Then he remembered advice Liza Minnelli had written to him during his Broadway run in Bye Bye Birdie: “Take no prisoners.” Stamos accepted the challenge, relying on teleprompters that became unreadable in the afternoon sun during dress rehearsal. The actual performance went considerably better, and Stamos now views the experience as evidence that growth requires stepping into situations that feel frightening.

That philosophy is reflected in his upcoming work. He teased appearances in the next seasons of Palm Royale and Hunting Wives, a horror film in which he plays a murderous artist, and a golf comedy featuring Andrew Santino and others. He is also returning to a familiar subject with a new hair-care commercial, decades after his famous Pantene campaign.

Yet the career updates felt secondary to the evening’s central idea. Whether discussing sobriety, Saget, his parents, his wife and son, the Beach Boys or Disney, Stamos kept returning to the importance of remaining present and appreciating improbable moments while they are happening. Actors are often instructed to “be in the moment,” Stamos said, but doing so requires real concentration. On the Disney Dream, surrounded by thousands of fellow Disney fans, he appeared determined to take in every bit of it.

The evening ended with an unbelievable Disney connection. Disney Legend Susan Egan’s father removed John Stamos’s tonsils. This brought Susan onto the stage where after some more ribbing, she introduced some Disney on Broadway stars who surprised John with a rendition of the “Full House” theme song.

This special evening between some two friends, was more than just a celebrity Q&A session. John was often emotional and incredibly open. Despite being in front of thousands of fans, he kept mentioning how he was amongst his people.

For the kid who once waited for the Matterhorn in his father’s jacket, the evening represented another chapter in a life he still regards with wonder. Disney did not simply furnish the backdrop. It connected the childhood dreamer, the television star, the musician, the collector, the husband and the father, allowing Stamos to look around the theater and recognize that he was, in every sense, home.

They ended their conversation with John’s favorite farewell he took from Winnie-the-Pooh, “Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day.”



