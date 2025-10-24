Celebrate Spooky Season With Fan-Favorite Halloween Episodes of "Kiff" in a Single Compilation

Kiff follows the titular squirrel Kiff, an optimist whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.

The series creators, Nic Smal and Lucy Heavens, also have a particular fondness for Halloween. Speaking with us in

an interview ahead of the debut of season two

, Heavens said “Nic and I did not grow up experiencing Halloween like people in the US. And we were always jealous of it. We always saw these movies, we barely had Halloween candy in stores,” with Smal adding, “It's not like here when people start setting up on like the 1st of October, you got a month of it. So for us, we're getting all the pent up years of no Halloween out of our system with these specials.”