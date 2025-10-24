Celebrate Spooky Season With Fan-Favorite Halloween Episodes of "Kiff" in a Single Compilation
Who needs Disney+ and season menus when you have a compilation vid!?
Fans can now celebrate the spooky season with those favorite Halloween specials from Table Town and the hit Disney Channel series, Kiff, in a single compilation.
What’s Happening:
- This Halloween marks the third special Halloween episode of the hit Disney Animated series, Kiff. So what better way to celebrate than with a special and festive compilation of each of the episodes.
- Each of these episodes is now combined into one lengthy video that contains these fan-favorites, all themed to the spooky fun.
- The episodes include:
- Trevor’s Rockin’ Halloween Bash
- The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House
- Ye Olde Candy Shoppe of Horrors
- You can watch them all back to back now, as well as enjoy the hit songs from each episode, respectively:
- The Scarm Song
- Creepin’ Closer
- You Better Watch Out
- Check out the full compilation in the video below.
- Kiff follows the titular squirrel Kiff, an optimist whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.
- However, it’s the rare episode or Halloween episode that clocks in at a full 22 minutes.
- The series creators, Nic Smal and Lucy Heavens, also have a particular fondness for Halloween. Speaking with us in an interview ahead of the debut of season two, Heavens said “Nic and I did not grow up experiencing Halloween like people in the US. And we were always jealous of it. We always saw these movies, we barely had Halloween candy in stores,” with Smal adding, “It's not like here when people start setting up on like the 1st of October, you got a month of it. So for us, we're getting all the pent up years of no Halloween out of our system with these specials.”
- For more on each of episode of Kiff, be sure to check out our Kiff archive.
