Disney Legend Kristen Bell Surprises Crowd in Duet at Denver Savannah Bananas Game
Plus, Savannah Bananas Broadway ringer, Derek Klena!
Disney Legend Kristen Bell surprised guests at a Savannah Bananas game, coming onto the field for a duet with a player who has quite the Broadway resume.
What's Happening:
- While many Disney fans have had their eyes firmly planted on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend, those who broke away and checked out what was happening at the Savannah Bananas were treated to a delightful surprise.
- During their game in Denver, Colorado at Coors Field, Disney Legend Kristen Bell surprised the crowd and started singing "For the First Time in Forever" - one of her popular songs that she sang in the role of Anna from Walt Disney Animation Studio's global phenomenon, Frozen.
- All is not as random as it might seen, as Savannah Bananas player Derek Klena - an accomplished Broadway performer who traded the stage for the field recently, also donned a microphone for a duet/mash-up that will please many fans.
- You see, Klena took on the role of Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway back in 2013 and again in 2025, - so it comes as no surprise that he brings "Dancing Through Life" to, well, life on the field.
- But then, things take a turn and the pair switch modes and channel Dirty Dancing for another tune.
- Check it all out in the video below.
- Klena is practically a ringer for the Savannah Bananas, as he played baseball for UCLA before taking on a Broadway career. Find out more about how he got his spot on the team in a recent TikTok post below.
- For more fun with Banana Ball, be sure to check out our Savannah Bananas landing!
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