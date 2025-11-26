Google has a new way to make your favorite sites, like Laughing Place, a preferred news source.

Google has introduced a new way to personalize how you receive your news, with the ability to make Laughing Place lead your news feed.

To select Laughing Place as a Preferred Source on Google, you can follow Google's official guide or follow the specific steps below.

Go to Google.com and search for a topic that’s in the news, like Disney Adventure World

It can be anything Disney or entertainment-related — from a new film or television series in development to the latest from the Disney Parks.

Click on the icon to the right of Top Stories

Once you’ve searched for a current event or topic, select the starred square icon located beside Top Stories.

Search and select your Preferred Sources

Start typing “Laughing Place” into the search field and then click the checkmark next to Laughing Place.

Refresh your results

After you click the “Reload results” button, your refreshed search results should include the latest content from LaughingPlace.com. From then on, you'll get all the latest Laughing Place has to offer more prominently in Top Stories or within the “From your sources” section.