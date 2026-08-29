4K/Blu-ray Review: "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Brings the Fight Home in Style

The Mandalorian went from the small screen to the big screen with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The big screen outing delivered an experience similar to the show, but on a grander scale. Ahead of the film’s streaming debut on Disney+, The Mandalorian and Grogu is now available on physical media, including 4K Ultra-HD and Blu-ray. This review covers both high-def discs.

Set after the events of The Mandalorian's third season, The Mandalorian and Grogu finds bounty hunter Din Djarin (voiced in-suit, as ever, by Pedro Pascal) and his tiny green companion working a new gig for the fledgling New Republic, tracking down warlords still loyal to the fallen Empire. When New Republic commander Ward (Sigourney Weaver) offers Mando a lead on one of the more elusive of these holdouts, the catch is a favor for the Hutt Twins, who want their brother Rotta (voiced by Jeremy Allen White) rescued from a moon called Shakari before they'll talk. What should be a straightforward extraction gets complicated fast, and Mando and Grogu end up far deeper and further from home than either of them bargained for.

The physical media release includes the audio commentary by director Jon Favreau, available through the TheaterEars app, plus an assortment of featurettes that offer a behind-the-scenes peek. Plus, the kind of exceptional video and audio quality that have always made Lucasfilm releases must-own home media events.



Bonus Features

Crafting “The Mandalorian and Grogu” (19:49) — Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” to life.

Biomes—From Snow to Swamp (6:36) — Voyage with director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up!

Welcome to Shakari (8:44) — A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice.

Dejarik for Rea (5:53) —: Sometimes it’s the little things! Who can forget the Millennium Falcon’s charming holochess game introduced in 1977? Witness how the tiny creatures featured in the game were lovingly brought to giant-sized life for the Mandalorian’s big-screen debut!

Audio commentary by Jon Favreau (2:12:05) — Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jon Favreau.



Video

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives on 4K UHD with a disc that shows off just how far these Lucasfilm productions have come. The image is exceptionally clean, with Din Djarin's armor holding up to scrutiny in close-ups with scratches, seams, and shifting reflections intact. Grogu's puppet-built texture (the wrinkles, the tiny hairs, the robe fibers) reads with real tactility. The palette starts out fairly restrained before blossoming into something richer once the story moves to Shakari, where neon signage and the arena's crimson glow give the HDR grade plenty to do, and a detour to a sun-drenched lakeside base adds blue skies and greenery that pop by comparison. The disc's most noticeable visual trick, though, is the shifting aspect ratio: most of the film is in 2.39:1, with IMAX 1.78:1 used for marquee sequences shot in that format.



The included Blu-ray disc repeats the same shifting 2.39:1/1.78:1 aspect ratios and looks great for the lower-resolution HD format. The palette holds the same arc and detail remains strong throughout. Where the Blu-ray gives up a little ground to its 4K counterpart is mainly in the shadows: without HDR doing the work, some of the darker Hutt hideout and nighttime scenes lose a bit of the fine gradation the 4K disc preserves.

Audio

Disney backs the 4K UHD disc with an active, confidently mixed Dolby Atmos track. The overhead channels get real use, with an AT-AT's leg sweeping directly above Mando during the opening raid being the clearest showcase. Surround use is constant and purposeful rather than showy, with blaster fire, spacecraft, and ambient environmental noise circling the room convincingly, and dialogue stays clean and firmly anchored to the center channel. Additional audio options include a stereo descriptive audio track, plus 7.1 French, Spanish, German, and Italian.

The Blu-ray drops down to a DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 track. Surround engagement remains constant and smartly designed, with the same whizzing spacecraft, blaster exchanges, and ambient chatter filling the side and rear channels from the opening AT-AT assault onward. It's the kind of mix that reminds you 7.1 still has plenty of life in it, even next to a flashier object-based alternative. Additional audio options on the Blu-ray include the stereo descriptive audio track, plus 5.1 Spanish and French.

Packaging & Design

We received the standard packaging release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which comes in a black Blu-ray case with disc holders on both sides of the interior. Each disc has unique artwork, and the only insert is a flier for a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. Both discs feature the same menu of animated concept art with score from the film. A foil-embossed slipcover is included in the initial release.



Final Thoughts

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was a lot of fun in theaters, and that translates to the home viewing experience. It’s a bit of a full-circle moment to bring the film home, and for physical media collectors, the ability to add it to a collection that already includes the first three seasons (but no Book of Boba Fett) is hard to pass up. With an engaging commentary track and some great featurettes, the only thing missing is any form of deleted scenes.

Purchase Options

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