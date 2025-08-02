The Debut of a New Symbiote Suit Takes Place Later This Year in "Battleworld #3" Before Reappearing a Month Later in "Venom #252"

Get your first glimpse at the all new Venom suit with some art that was just released.

After new symbiote suit is set to emerge on Battleworld this November with a new Venom suit in Battleworld #3 who will reappear in December’s Venom #252.

What’s Happening:

Now, over 40 years later, a new comic book legend begins with the debut of a symbiote costume in Battleworld #3 this November that will return the following month in Venom #252.

Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, we learned that In Battleworld #3, one of those chosen heroes is revealed to be an all-new alternate Venom donning a Red and Blue Spidey suit!

Created by writer Jordan Morris, who made his Marvel Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1, and Marvel’s Stormbreaker elite artist and superstar Spider-Verse designer Luciano Vecchio, this mysterious new character will headline his own backup story by Morris and Jesús Saíz in Venom #252, part of Al Ewing and Paco Medina’s current run. Venom #252 will also reunite DeFalco and Frenz for a story that ties back to their classic Amazing Spider-Man issue.

In addition to Luciano Vecchio’s design sheet for the new costume, check out the main cover for Battleworld #3 by Leinil Francis Yu and a Venom Variant Cover by Phillip Tan. Plus, see new variant covers for Venom #252 by R.B. Silva and Cory Smith that homage the original covers of Secret Wars #7 and Amazing Spider-Man #252. Don’t miss the most shocking costume reveal in 40 years by preordering both issues at your local comic shop today!

Battleworld #3 (of 5) is set to arrive on shelves on November 26th. Venom #252 is set to arrive on December 3rd.

A Not-So-Secret War:

The original Secret Wars, published from 1984-1985, was a groundbreaking 12-issue limited series written by Jim Shooter, with art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton.

, published from 1984-1985, was a groundbreaking 12-issue limited series written by Jim Shooter, with art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton. This series was one of the first major crossover events in comic book history, with a storyline that involved a cosmic entity known as the Beyonder, who was fascinated by the heroes and villains of Earth and transported several of them to a patchwork planet called Battleworld.

There, they were forced to fight for the Beyonder’s amusement, with the promise of their deepest desires being granted to the victors.

The series was notable not only for its epic scope, uniting characters across the Marvel Universe, but also for introducing significant changes, such as Spider-Man's new black costume, which later became the infamous symbiote, Venom.

In 2015’s Secret Wars, written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Esad Ribić, there was more complex narrative building from Hickman's previous work on Avengers and New Avengers. This event also revolved around a Battleworld, but it was a result of multiversal incursions that were destroying realities. Doctor Doom, having acquired god-like power, saved remnants of destroyed universes by combining them into a new Battleworld, which he ruled. The series explored themes of power, morality, and identity, and concluded with significant changes to the Marvel Universe, leading to a new status quo for many characters.