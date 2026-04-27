Gerry Conway, Creator of The Punisher and Ms. Marvel, Passes Away at Age 73

The prolific Marvel Comics writer had his hand in some of the most iconic stories Marvel's ever told.

Prolific Marvel Comics writer Gerry Conway, who created characters such as The Punisher and Ms. Marvel, has passed away at the age of 73.

Marvel announced the news of Conway's passing on their X account, leaving the following message and sharing some of his most iconic comic moments:

"On behalf of his family, we are sad to share that Gerry Conway has passed away. Gerry was a tremendous icon in comics who shaped pop culture itself. He was a dear friend, partner, and mentor, and our hearts are with his family and the millions he touched through his work."

Born on September 10, 1952, Conway began his career in comics at an age when most were still finding their footing. By his late teens, he was already writing for Marvel Comics, quickly establishing himself as one of the industry’s most promising young voices. His early work on titles such as The Amazing Spider-Man showcased a natural ability to balance action, humor, and emotional depth—qualities that would become hallmarks of his storytelling.

Conway is perhaps best known for penning one of the most shocking and enduring stories in comic book history: the death of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man #121. This moment not only altered the trajectory of Spider-Man’s narrative but also marked a turning point for the medium itself, signaling a move toward more mature and consequential storytelling.

With the debut of The Punisher in 1963, Conway gave the character his tragic, blood-soaked backstory that sent the character on a revenge quest for his family. He also brought horror elements to Marvel and by creating Man Thing, Werewolf by Night and Marvel’s own take on Dracula. Conway also brought to life the original version of Carol Danvers as Ms. Marvel, who later became Captain Marvel.

Throughout his career, Conway remained a steadfast advocate for creators’ rights and fair compensation within the comics industry. He was widely respected not only for his talent but also for his willingness to speak out on issues affecting writers and artists. In addition to comics, Conway enjoyed a successful career in television, contributing to popular series and further showcasing his storytelling range.

Gerry Conway’s impact on the comic book world is immeasurable. His stories shaped generations of readers and influenced countless writers and creators who followed. He is survived by family, friends, and a global community of fans who will continue to celebrate his work for years to come.

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