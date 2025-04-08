“Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic” Exhibit Coming to The Walt Disney Family Museum
The exhibit, an updated version of a fan-favorite from 2014, will debut at the museum on May 22nd, 2025.
The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced their latest exhibition, Mary Blair: Mid-Century Vision, which will explore the creative vision and achievements of the legendary Disney artist.
What’s Happening:
- Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic will make its debut at The Walt Disney Family Museum on May 22nd.
- The exhibit is set to be a reimagined version of a fan-favorite exhibit from 2014 – MAGIC, COLOR, FLAIR: The World of Mary Blair.
- Curated by the museum’s Director of Collections & Exhibitions Marina Villar-Delgado and based on the original exhibition created by award-winning animator and animation historian John Canemaker, Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic presents a fresh look at Blair’s inspirational career, with an expanded selection of works that highlight her later collaborations with Walt on iconic theme park and resort installations, including attractions, façades and murals.
- The exhibit will feature nearly 150 artworks and historical photographs exploring her influential role in shaping the look and feel of many of Disney’s animated films and theme park experiences—an artistic vision that continues to resonate today.
- Guests will also have the opportunity to dive deeper into the exhibition experience with hands-on Mary Blair-themed art activities or using their phones to unlock augmented reality interactives.
- Honored as a Disney Legend in 1991, Blair is known for introducing modernism to Walt – a design motif that followed her work, from animated classics like Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland, to her incredible work on “it’s a small world" at the Disney Parks.
- Walt Disney Family Museum guests will find Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic in the Lower Lobby and Theater Galleries beginning Thursday, May 22nd, and running through Sunday, September 7th, 2025.
- Entry to the exhibit is free with museum admission, with a suggested $5 donation suggested to support the museum’s initiative to present world-class original exhibitions.
- More details regarding an exclusive screening in the museum’s theater, which will include a collection of rare film footage and animated film clips, will be shared soon.
What They’re Saying:
- Kirsten Komoroske, Museum Executive Director: “Mary Blair was a fearless artist, continually exploring color and style throughout her long career. Our hope is that visitors of all ages find inspiration in her trailblazing, vibrant, and enduring work. Following the popularity of our 2014 special exhibition curated by historian John Canemaker, we are excited to celebrate Mary Blair’s remarkable career and visual storytelling at the museum once again. Blair was a powerful creative force and independent spirit who not only succeeded in a male-dominated field, but whose ingenuity and talent also made her one of the most influential concept artists of the 20th century."
