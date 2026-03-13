"King of the Hill" Creator Mike Judge to Recevie Honorary Cristal at Annecy Festival
The award does not come with any propane or propane accessories.
The upcoming Annecy Festival, celebrating the art of animation in France, is set to honor King of the Hill and Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge with an Honorary Cristal.
What's Happening:
- Prolific Producer, Writer, and Animator Mike Judge, co-creator of King of the Hill and creator of Beavis and Butt-Head, will receive an Honorary Cristal at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, taking place June 21–27, 2026, in France.
- The award recognizes Judge's illustrious career spanning more than three decades and his outstanding contributions to the art of animation.
- A writer, director, producer and voice actor, Judge has shaped modern animation for more than three decades. He also created acclaimed series including Silicon Valley and Tales from the Tour Bus, and wrote and directed his own live-action films, Office Space and Idiocracy.
- Additionally, King of the Hill Executive Producers Greg Daniels (co-creator) and Saladin K. Patterson (showrunner) will join Judge in Annecy for a Screening Event honoring his legacy. The conversation will celebrate the enduring cultural impact of both King of the Hill and Beavis and Butt-Head, while also offering audiences an exclusive preview of the 15th season of King of the Hill, and a signing session.
What They're Saying:
- Marcel Jean, the Annecy Festival's Artistic Director: "Mike Judge is a cultural icon who has created legendary characters, pioneered new formats, and seamlessly transitioned from animation to live action. His visit is a momentous occasion that reflects our determination to highlight the dynamism, social relevance and rebellious audacity of American animation series for adults. Mike Judge's influence on two generations of creators is undeniable: he has taken social satire to new heights, and we wanted to celebrate his work and him."
Legacy of a King:
- King of the Hill had an arguably quieter but very deep influence on Western adult animation. Unlike louder, gag-driven shows of the time, it proved that not only adult animation, but animation in general could succeed with realistic characters, subtle humor, and grounded storytelling.
- Before King of the Hill, major animated sitcoms like The Simpsons and South Park leaned heavily on rapid jokes, exaggerated visual, or shock humor that could only be done (or more accurately, "gotten away with") in the artform.
- King of the Hill took the opposite approach, exploring everyday suburban stories and character-driven humor with slow pacing and awkward realism.
- It could be said that King of the Hill paved the way for other calmer character based shows like Bob's Burgers and The Great North as well, continuing to show that adult animation doesn't need to be visually absurd or edgy to work.
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