Mouse Madness 11: Opening Round - Stitch vs. Dumbo

Welcome to the opening round of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. We have created a bracket of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters in four different regions and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine who is the cutest.

We begin our tournament in the Disney Animation region where the top-seeded Stitch will look to earn that top spot. The adorable little experiment perhaps has more of a fandom than any other character in this tournament and that makes him a favorite to win it all. The voice might be the thing that puts him over the top, especially in this opening matchup.

Music isn’t taken into consideration in this tournament, but if you think about the scene that accompanies “Baby Mine," Dumbo might just be able to pull an upset here. The iconic elephant is perhaps the most instantly recognizable character in this bracket.Dumbo could be a tough out in this first matchup.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Mouse Madness is back! Our tournament tips off today as we begin to crown the cutest Disney character!

We start in the Disney Animation region where Stitch takes on Dumbo!

Which character should move on to the next round? https://t.co/QrrmTpZTXQ — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 20, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!