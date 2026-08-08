"The Simpsons" Star Reveals When She Thinks Iconic Animated Sitcom Will End Its Run
What? So soon?!
One of the stars of The Simpsons has recently shared her opinion on when she thinks the generation-spanning animated sitcom may finally conclude.
What's Happening:
- A new podcast reveals that one of the stars of the award-winning, decades-long running animated sitcom, The Simpsons, doesn't think the show will last much longer.
- Nancy Cartwright, the actress who has provided the voice of Bart Simpson since the cartoon was just a segment on The Tracey Ullman Show back in 1987, shared when she thinks the series might end on an episode of the Inside of You podcast.
- When asked by host Michael Rosenbaum how long she thinks the series will go for, Cartwright responded with a concise but seemingly obvious answer. "40 Seasons."
- As a reminder, The Simpsons recently wrapped up their 37th season but will soon return for their 38th.
- Rosenbaum doubled down on the 40 number, asking "That's it? You think it will stop at 40?"
- Cartwright replied, "It's my opinion."
- The moment continued, with Cartwright seeming to imply that as long as everyone is still alive, they'd all return as long as they're asked to.
Transcript:
- Micheal Rosenbaum: How long do you think The Simpsons will go?
- Nancy Cartwright: 40.
- MR: That's it?
- NC: Yeah.
- MR: You think it will stop at 40? You're sure?
- NC: It's my opinion
- MR: What if they said, "we want to keep going?"
- NC: Are we still alive?
- MR: You're still alive. Would you keep going?
- NC: Is everybody still alive?
- MR: Yeah.
- NC: Yeah. We'll keep going then.
The Recent Renewal:
- Back in April of 2025, Fox made an unprecedented move, picking up four 20th TV Animation series for four seasons each - one of them being The Simpsons.
- The renewal will take the show through the 2028-29 broadcast season, which also would happen to be the landmark 40th season of the long-running animated series.
- As of press time, there have been no additional renewals - which may provide a bit of fodder for those who will side with Cartwright, seeing the show conclude with the clean number of 40 seasons.
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