OshKosh Baby B’gosh Celebrates 100 Years of "Winnie the Pooh" with Spring 2026 Collection
The nostalgic Disney collaboration brings timeless Pooh designs, classic denim, and heirloom-quality details to baby apparel.
Few stories have wrapped generations in comfort quite like Winnie the Pooh. Now, as the beloved bear celebrates his 100th anniversary, a new collection is bringing the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to the tiniest fans in a way that feels both timeless and wearable.
What’s Happening:
- OshKosh Baby B’gosh has officially launched its Spring 2026 Disney collection, honoring a century of Winnie the Pooh with thoughtfully crafted baby apparel designed to be loved now and treasured for years to come.
- The Disney | Baby B’Gosh Spring 2026 collection celebrates Winnie the Pooh and his many adventures through nostalgic silhouettes, charming embroidery, and classic denim-forward designs. Drawing inspiration from the original stories that first debuted in 1926, the collection blends vintage warmth with modern functionality, making it as practical as it is sentimental.
- Each piece reflects OshKosh Baby B’gosh’s long-standing reputation for quality craftsmanship, with a focus on comfort, durability, and everyday ease, perfect for growing explorers taking their first steps into their own adventures.
- Rooted in the brand’s iconic denim heritage, the collection features 22 thoughtfully designed styles, many with embroidered Pooh and friends details that feel straight out of a cherished storybook.
- Sized from 3M to 24M, the collection is designed for little ones at every early milestone. With prices ranging from $29 to $52, it offers accessible, heirloom-inspired pieces that families can enjoy season after season.
The Disney | Baby B’Gosh Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary Collection is available now at Carters.com and select Carter’s stores nationwide, making it easy to shop whether you’re building a baby’s first wardrobe or searching for a meaningful gift.
