OshKosh Baby B’gosh Celebrates 100 Years of "Winnie the Pooh" with Spring 2026 Collection

Few stories have wrapped generations in comfort quite like Winnie the Pooh. Now, as the beloved bear celebrates his 100th anniversary, a new collection is bringing the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to the tiniest fans in a way that feels both timeless and wearable.

What’s Happening:

OshKosh Baby B’gosh has officially launched its Spring 2026 Disney collection, honoring a century of Winnie the Pooh with thoughtfully crafted baby apparel designed to be loved now and treasured for years to come.

The Disney | Baby B’Gosh Spring 2026 collection celebrates Winnie the Pooh and his many adventures through nostalgic silhouettes, charming embroidery, and classic denim-forward designs. Drawing inspiration from the original stories that first debuted in 1926, the collection blends vintage warmth with modern functionality, making it as practical as it is sentimental.

Each piece reflects OshKosh Baby B’gosh’s long-standing reputation for quality craftsmanship, with a focus on comfort, durability, and everyday ease, perfect for growing explorers taking their first steps into their own adventures.

Rooted in the brand’s iconic denim heritage, the collection features 22 thoughtfully designed styles, many with embroidered Pooh and friends details that feel straight out of a cherished storybook.

Sized from 3M to 24M, the collection is designed for little ones at every early milestone. With prices ranging from $29 to $52, it offers accessible, heirloom-inspired pieces that families can enjoy season after season.

The Disney | Baby B’Gosh Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary Collection is available now at Carters.com and select Carter’s stores nationwide, making it easy to shop whether you’re building a baby’s first wardrobe or searching for a meaningful gift.