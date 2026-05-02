Vision Himself, Paul Bettany, Stops By MagicCon: Las Vegas to Reveal More from Upcoming "Marvel Super Heroes" Game
The game is due out later next month.
Actor Paul Bettany made a surprise appearance at the MagicCon: Las Vegas event, revealing more details about the upcoming Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.
What's Happening:
- Actor Paul Bettany surprised fans on day one of MagicCon: Las Vegas during a preview panel where Wizards of the Coast unveiled new details, cards and artwork from upcoming releases including Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.
- Currently taking place in Sin City, MagicCon: Las Vegas is running from May 1 – 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- The convention brings together thousands of fans for a weekend-long celebration of the game, featuring live events, competitive play, immersive experiences, and exclusive reveals.
- During today's preview panel, Wizards of the Coast unveiled new details, cards, and artwork from upcoming releases including Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit, and Magic: The Gathering | Reality Fracture.
- Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes launches worldwide June 26, 2026, so those in attendance were suprised by Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor surprised fans by placing a Mind Stone gem into the Infinity Gauntlet to celebrate the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes reveal at the event’s preview panel.
- The set brings together iconic characters from across the Marvel Universe—from legendary heroes to world-threatening villains—reimagined through Magic’s gameplay.
- In addition to dynamic new mechanics, the set celebrates the bold visual legacy of Marvel Comics, with card art inspired by some of the most memorable moments in Marvel history. At the preview panel, fans got a first look at Vision and Mind Stone cards coming to the set.
- Among other highlights at the convention: the Pro Tour, on-demand and ticketed play, exclusive product reveals, Magic artist signings, cosplayers, and appearances from Magic personalities.
A Vision in Vegas:
- Bettany, a British actor known for his wide range of roles in films like The Da Vinci Code, A Beautiful Mind, and Master and Commander, had a small but important role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), voicing Tony Stark's AI assistant, J.A.R.V.I.S.
- Starting with Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bettany moved from the voice role to physically portraying Vision, who is essentially a blend of J.A.R.V.I.S., the Mind Stone, and synthetic biology.
- Bettany brought the role to life using motion capture, as well as on set in makeup, reprising the role in the MCU in more movies like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the Disney+ series, WandaVision.
- We can expect to see more of him in the upcoming series, VisionQuest.
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