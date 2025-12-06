Go Behind The Scenes of "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" in Latest "On The Red Carpet" Ahead of Second Season Debut

The episode includes all kinds of fun, behind the scenes footage, and the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet!

The latest edition of On The Red Carpet takes us behind the scenes (and maybe a bit into the future) of the hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What’s Happening:

The latest edition of the ABC News program, focusing on entertainment news, On The Red Carpet, has arrived and is celebrating all things Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The show is getting ready for the debut of its second season, and On The Red Carpet is taking a look behind the scenes at the production of the series.

From stunts and shooting, all the way to a prop warehouse with a special look at Riptide - Percy’s sword that is more than meets the eye.

The episode also features interviews with new members of the cast, as well as some returning favorites.

We also take a look at the phenomenon that is Percy Jackson and the Olympians before we head over to the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, where Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse) goes on a quest of her own enjoying the new chip.

There are even talks about the third season of the hit Disney+ series, which was green lit well ahead of the debut of the second season, which is still a few days away.

Check it all out in the latest episode of On The Red Carpet.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

The new season is set to debut on December 10th on Disney+, with new episodes weekly. You can also find out what we thought of the next season in our review.

