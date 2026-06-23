Latest Edition of "The Pixar Show" Sits Down with Cast of "Toy Story 5"

The episode is a bit different than their usual format.

The hosts of The Pixar Show, a new webseries from the iconic animation studio, sat down with the stars of their latest film, Toy Story 5, in the newest episode of their show.

What's Happening:

The latest edition of The Pixar Show has arrived, and the new webseries from Pixar Animation Studios tosses aside its usual format for this installment as they spend some time with the cast of Toy Story 5.

The usual hosts of the show, animator Cody Lyon and production coordinator Kayla Rimes share a few minutes with some of the voice stars of the movie. Lyon spends some time with Joan Cusack (Jessie) and Greta Lee (Lilypad) while Rimes spends some time with Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear).

The interviews took place separately (usually in this webseries, everyone is gathered around a table together), and we bounce between them throughout the episode.

While sitting with Cusack and Lee, Lyon shares a bit about the limitations of animating some of the new toys in the movie - including Lee's character, Lilypad. Cusack then jumps into some of her own philosophy, believing that limitations can help inspire more creativity.

Rimes discusses the seemingly countless Buzz Lightyears that appear in the film with Allen and Hanks, as Allen ensures that the number continues to grow. She then asks Hanks, who also hosts a radio show, to create a playlist for Woody there on the spot - and he does!

Check it all out in the latest episode of their show below.

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack returns as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad among another new cast members, including Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, and others rounding out the voice cast.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.

To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.

Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere.