Review: New Christmas Special "A Proud Family Wizmas" is a Bit Less 'Surprise' but a Lot More 'Delight'

Fans of The Proud Family and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder may remember Wizard Kelly - who owns basically the whole world of the animated series and many businesses within. As such, he basically has mandated that Christmas now be called "Wizmas." Topiary basketballs replace the Christmas trees of Emilyville, and similar spherical shrubs are flown by helicopter throughout. Penny isn't having any of this, and wants to make sure everyone knows Wizmas is fake and make sure that everyone remembers the true Christmas spirit - not just the over-commercialized version that has taken over Emilyville.

That's the basic launching point for this beautiful stop-motion animated special in the world of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, that wonderfully and playfully pays homage to those decades-old Rankin/Bass animated classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and The Year Without a Santa Claus. In fact, for me, that's where this special truly shines - bringing the heart and whimsy of that art form to this holiday special. In a world where everything is altered to appear perfect, this special keeps those special touches and tributes to that type of special. Shifting hair in each frame (from where an animator repositioned a figure) and even little touches that were cost-cutting back in the day but clearly a send-up here, like basic flat versions of background crowds in a queue, all permeate the special. One standout moment features a train chase through the mall that features a strobe light and static shots that are executed with perfection. Not to mention, a number of highly choreographed dance sequences - in stop-motion!

As for the story (and perhaps this was the point), it was a bit basic and channeled some more familiar favorites, tackling topics like the commercialization of Christmas (even to a point where Penny is called "Grinch" in a not-so-subtle fashion a number of times), and eventually straight-up lifting - while in a more voluntary fashion - the plot of The Santa Clause, as her complaining causes Santa himself to quit the job. That said, all was done in a uniquely The Proud Family way, putting their own spin and favorite characters into the mix of it all, and in a whimsical third-dimensional way with the stop-motion figures.

Part of that signature fun of being part of The Proud Family franchise is the unique humor and style that is brought to everything, and A Proud Family Wizmas fits right into that universe. While a working knowledge of that world will definitely allow one to appreciate A Proud Family Wizmas more, it is not necessary to thoroughly enjoy the special either. The easily digestible hour-long special is also great for everyone, with the aspects of Santa and the Christmas elves, stop-motion aesthetic, and some of the more cutesy characters appealing to the younger crowd - while the sharp writing and some sly jokes (Fyre Fest and Ja Rule, anyone?) sail over those heads and directly toward the older audiences. More importantly, though basically a reimagined version of some familiar plot lines, it's still full of holiday heart that will be enjoyed for years to come.

Even if the special isn't viewed annually though, the soundtrack will most certainly be played left and right during the holidays for years to come. The songs are catchy, some channeling some 90s R&B rhythms, and will rest alongside holiday favorites for the next several generations. Fortunately, the soundtrack is already streaming, and I can think of a few that will play on repeat, including "Santa Claus Never Goes To The Hood," and "Cause It's Christmas."

While many of the story points might seem heavily indebted to some other Christmas classics, A Proud Family Wizmas will become annual viewing in the households of many fans, and serves as quite a high-note to end the entire franchise on, leaving on the good terms of optimism and hope in a world that might sometimes forget what really matters. 3 out of 5 oz. of that magical sleeping dust.

A Proud Family Wizmas is streaming now on Disney+.