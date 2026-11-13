A Proud Family Wizmas' Soundtrack Now Available on Most Music Platforms
The festive album features original songs and fan-favorite characters.
Ahead of the new and highly-anticipated Christmas special, fans can now listen to the official soundtrack of A Proud Family Wizmas on most major streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- The new musical Christmas special, A Proud Family Wizmas, is only hours away but eager fans awaiting The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder holiday event can now listen to tracks on most major music streaming services.
- The new special is set to debut tomorrow, November 14 on Disney+, and fans can now listen to the original soundtrack and songs from composer Kurt Farquhar now on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
- The story, told in timeless Stop-Motion Animation, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently ruins Christmas and must step up to fix it for the children of Emilyville and the world.
- The special reunites franchise veterans Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega), Carlos Mencia (Felix), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia) and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset), with guest stars including Anderson .Paak, Lil Rel Howery, JB Smoove, Karlous Miller, Tone Loc, Earthquake, Luenell, Affion Crockett and returning Gabrielle Union.
- The special is directed by creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, written by executive producer Ralph Farquhar, co‑directed by David Brooks, and animated in collaboration with Portland's stop‑motion studio HouseSpecial. Composer Kurt Farquhar returns with six new original songs.
- A Proud Family Wizmas is set to premiere tomorrow, Saturday, November 14, exclusively on Disney+.
Track Listing:
- Wizmas Day
- Wizmas Christmas
- Santa Clause Never Goes to the Hood
- I Am, That I Am Suga Mama
- The Way of the Sleigh
- Have Yourself a Merry Wizmas
- Cause It's Christmas
- The Proud Family Theme (Christmas Version)
- As Long As You Keep Believing
- Giddy Up
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