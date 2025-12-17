Remembering Jon Landau: Stories from His Incredible Career

In our interview with James Cameron, the filmmaker reflected on the legacy of his longtime producing partner, Jon Landau, emphasizing that Landau’s impact extended far beyond box office milestones and into the culture he built behind the scenes.

“He did it through kindness, and through sharing, and through creating an esprit de corps. And a lot of the Avatar family — the behind-the-scenes family, not the on-screen family — the camaraderie between the cast and the artists and so on, is his doing.

“It’s just a motif or a theme, the way in which he produced a movie. He made people feel that they were doing something amazing every single day, even though it might be the hardest thing they’ve ever done. And he was so inclusive that way.

“I think we balanced each other. I think he constantly reminded me of the importance of that. Not by telling me, but just by showing me.

“And so now it’s our job, as the continuation of that Avatar family, to keep that camaraderie and that mutual respect, and that sense of fun, that sense of play. I mean, if you ever met Jon, he was pretty zany — a lot of bad puns, and practical jokes, and things like that.

“The harder the work, the more you have to play while you’re doing the work, and the more you have to see the people that you’re with. When I started out in my career, the movie was the most important thing, and everything along the way didn’t matter. Now I look at it as the process — the day-to-day journey — that’s the most important thing.

“And out of that will come a good movie, right? Just because everybody’s switched on, they’re bringing their best game.”